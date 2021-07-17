Walton County Schools seeks receptionist, instructional coach, paraprofessionals, more

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on July 17, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Receptionist
|07/15/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Instructional Coach
|07/14/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|07/14/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|07/12/2021
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Science
|07/09/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/07/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|06/28/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|06/22/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|HVAC Technician
|06/16/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Apply
|Plumber
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|06/15/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/15/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Chorus
|06/08/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|06/08/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|06/04/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%
|05/27/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/06/2021
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
