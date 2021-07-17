Walton County Schools seeks receptionist, instructional coach, paraprofessionals, more

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on July 17, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Receptionist07/15/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Instructional Coach07/14/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I07/14/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional07/12/2021ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Science07/09/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/07/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Accounts Payable Clerk06/28/2021ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
HVAC Technician06/16/2021ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Chorus06/08/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I06/04/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%05/27/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/06/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

