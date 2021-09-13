Walton EMC Charities donate $45,000 to Walton County Boys and Girls Club from annual charity golf fundraiser

Walton EMC Employee Charities recently presented a $45,000 check from the proceeds of their annual Golf Classic to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Walton County.

The money will be used to carry out the organization’s programs that enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Pictured are, left to right, Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Lynn Hill, club member Sebastian Boswell, Walton EMC Community and Youth Specialist Kathy Ivie, club member Breylen Jernigan, Walton EMC Member Services Director Jeff Paul, Walton EMC Finance and Accounting Director Darlene Butler, club member Quinijia Hill, and Boys and Girls Club Program Director Mequelle Jones.