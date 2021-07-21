WCSO Alerts: 14-year-old driver and passenger flee deputies in grandmother’s vehicle

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, July 16, 2021



ZONE 3



Scam– Deputies took a report at a residence on Chandler Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual making contact via phone claiming to be from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requesting funds.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 26-year-old Monroe resident was arrested in the area of San Dra Way and Bold Springs Road for Driving with a Suspended License and Brake Light Violation following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Cambridge Drive in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual stole money from the complainant’s vehicle between the hours of 5:00pm on Tuesday, July 13 and 5:30am on Wednesday, July 14.



Arrest– A 37-year-old Covington resident was arrested in the area of H D Atha Road and Woodlake Boulevard for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug-Related Objects, Driving with a Suspended License, and a Headlight Violation following a traffic stop.



Saturday, July 17, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 17-year-old and a 19-year old Athens resident were arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Youth Jersey Road following a traffic stop.

-The 17-year-old was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Person under the Age of 18 and Possession of Marijuana.

-The 19-year-old was arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road for Driving with a Suspended License and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Powell Court in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual had stolen a Smith & Wesson M&P from the complainant’s vehicle between the hours of 12:00am on Tuesday, July 6 and 12:52pm on Saturday, July 17. The item was placed onto a national database as stolen.



Traffic Stop– Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Highway 81 and Ozora Church Road. The vehicle was forced off the road, and the suspects were identified as two 14-year-old juveniles. The car was returned to the driver’s grandmother, and the driver was charged with Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Driving while Unlicensed, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Impeding Traffic Flow.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 38-year-old Lithonia man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeside Boulevard for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Cobb County following a traffic stop.



Sunday, July 18, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 33-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a location on Miller Bottom Road for an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County following a suspicious vehicle call