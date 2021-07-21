WCSO Alerts: 80-year-old arrested for tampering with evidence and cruelty to children; slew of entering autos

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

July 12, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 34-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the 2500 Block of Highway 11 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug-Related Objects following a seatbelt violation stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 53-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Bullock Lane for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant following a criminal trespass call.



ZONE 6



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20 in reference to complainant reporting an item was stolen by an unknown individual between the hours of 4:00pm on Saturday, July 10 and 7:30am on Monday, July 12. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Tuesday, July 13, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 34-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a location on Highway 138 for an outstanding warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.



ZONE 2



Arrest– A 27-year-old Social Circle woman was arrested at a location on Highway 278 for an outstanding Parole Violation warrant following a dispute.



ZONE 6



Arrest– Tiffany Morgan (36 of Atlanta) A 36-year old Atlanta woman and a 34-year-old Mansfield man were arrested at a residence on Ho Hum Hollow Road following a dispute.

– The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Morgan County.

-The man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Newton County.



ZONE 7



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Cambridge Drive in reference to complainant reporting that two of the complainant’s vehicles were entered overnight and had numerous items stolen by an unknown individual between 12 am and 6:27 am on Wednesday, July 14.



Wednesday, July 14, 2021



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 28-year old Monroe resident was arrested at a residence on James Huff Road for Driving under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a single vehicle accident.



ZONE 5



Fire Assist– Deputies responded to a business on Nathan Boulevard in reference to a commercial fire. Deputies secured the scene, and an Arson Investigator along with the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office were notified. No injuries occurred.



ZONE 7



Entering Auto– Deputies have responded to multiple complainants reporting unknown individuals entering the complainants’ autos in the Walnut Grove Area. These reports are actively being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office.



Arrest– A 63-year-old Calhoun Falls, SC woman was arrested in the area of Walnut Avenue and Leone Avenue for Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Thursday, July 15, 2021

ZONE 1



Arrest– An 80-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 138 for outstanding warrants for Tampering with Evidence and four counts of Cruelty to Children.



ZONE 5



Arrest– A 20-year-old Statham resident was arrested by Statham Police Department at a location on Highway 11 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to deputies and transported to the jail.