WCSO Alerts: Traffic stops and crashes result in slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Friday, July 9, 2021



ZONE 6



Arrest– A 41-year-old Cartersvile woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for Possession of a Controlled Substance following a traffic stop.



Saturday, July 10, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest– A 19-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive for Driving under the Influence Under Age 21, Possession/Consumption of Alcohol Under Age 21, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 22-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Pleasant Valley Road for Driving under the Influence, Obstruction of Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance following a dispute.



ZONE 4



Arrest– A 22-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Jim Dawes Road for Driving under the Influence following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – A 28-year-old Griffin man was arrested at a location on Walker Park Drive for Driving under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.



Arrest– A 40-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested by Georgia State Patrol in the area of Bullock Bridge Road and Bullock Drive for Possession of Firearm/Knife during Commission of a Crime, Possession of Weapons as a Convicted Felon, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug-Related Objects following an accident.



ZONE 6



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Buck Smith Road in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual had entered the complainant’s car and stolen an item between the hours of 5:30am and 10:09am on Saturday, July 10. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office was notified.



Entering Auto– Deputies took a report at a residence on Gum Creek Lane in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual had entered the complainant’s car and stolen numerous items.



Sunday, July 11, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest– A 22-year-old Winder man was arrested at a residence on H D Atha Road for Theft by Receiving following a suspicious person check. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner, and a trailer missing from the stolen vehicle was placed on a national database as stolen.



ZONE 4



Theft Report– Deputies took a report at a residence on Phillips Drive in reference to complainant reporting their four wheeler was stolen between the hours of 11:02pm on Friday, July 9 and 11:00am on Saturday, July 10. The vehicle was placed on a national database as stolen and the Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.



Arrest– A 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a location on Mount Vernon Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant and Giving False Information to an Officer following a suspicious person call.



ZONE 7



Arrest– A 36-year-old Kennesaw man was arrested at a residence on Jewel Ridge for Interfering with a 911 Call, Family Violence, Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Stalking following a dispute.



Arrest– A 19-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Guthrie Cemetery Road for Fleeing to Elude following an attempted traffic stop.