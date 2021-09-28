Welcome to Fall – MWCA October Calendar of events

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



We’re super-excited to announce these brand-new classes! These are some areas we’ve wanted to delve into for years and many people have asked for: tai chi, quilting and preschool art!

Plus award-winning photographer Bob Richardson is back with his digital photography class – he only teaches here 2 – 3 times a year.



And – new time! – Julie is here every Thursday evening for you to get your beading fix! 🙂

Last but not least, Barbara is back with her free creative gathering for writers….

a harvest of creativity for you !!



Tai Chi in the Sculpture Garden with Tracey Temple







A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series

With Four Introduction Classes

​More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE



Join us for introduction to Tai Chi Classes! Classes will be conducted in the Sculpture Garden alongside the Center for the Arts. Space is limited so please sign-up 24 hours in advance of each class. Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.



Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:

October 2: Intro to Qigong & Sun Style Tai Chi

October 16: Intro to Qigong & Yang Style Tai Chi

November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai Chi

November 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy



Make a Merry Christmas Table Runner with Polly Pohlman







Quilt a beautiful table runner with Polly’s expert help!

Two-day class: Saturday Oct 23 from 12:30-3:30 and Sunday Oct 24 from 2-5.

$65 for members; $70 for non-members – includes kit

More information and REGISTER HERE



For ages 16 to adult

​Skill level: beginner





Mommy and Me Art Class



Age / Who it’s for: 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am. Starts October 21



This is a time for you and your child to grow together in a creative atmosphere. It’s a place to have fun, enjoy the process, get a little messy, and learn to be comfortable with creating.



Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Preschool: Lil’ Artists’ Class

Age / Who it’s for: 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm. Starts October 19

This is a place where little artists are exposed to a creative environment and learn to simply enjoy artistic processes. This class helps them be comfortable with creating via a relaxed atmosphere where they explore materials, colors, and even techniques all while developing core social, emotional, cognitive, and physical skills.



Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.



Basic Digital Photography with Robert Richardson



Saturday, October 30 at 1 – 4 pm:

More information and ​REGISTER HERE

Free with your class – Bob’s own Basic Digital Photography course book. $30 for members; $35 for non-members.







Sunday Write-In

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm.

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!



FALL FEST & Saturday Soiree: October 9



Another Fun Monroe Event – FALL FEST!

Fall Fest is the official kick-off for the Fall Season in Downtown Monroe. Families can come and enjoy a day full of activities, costume contest, games and rides for children. Others can walk around and enjoy the change of weather, visit our local downtown shops, dine in our restaurants, and enjoy live music!



SATURDAY SOIREE

We have three drop-in workshops planned. Click HERE for more information!



Clay polymer earring and necklace set (photo above)

Pottery Project: Pumpkin plate (photo below)Kids’ Painting with Carlee



AND POP UP SHOPS!

Check out the sidewalk areas in front of the Center to see what our awesome artist-members have been creating lately – affordable, unique and gorgeous gifts! Support LOCAL artists and makers!







Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, October 15 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



JOURNALING SERIES

Journaling with Pictures, Stickers and Ephemera

Saturday October 2 from 10am-11am



Journaling with Stamps and Stencils

Saturday, October 16 10:00 am – Noon



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Woodturning with Todd Tetterton: The Ikebana

Three times to choose from (note classes are filling quickly)Friday, Oct 22 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (SOLD OUT)Saturday, Oct 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)Saturday, Oct 23 from 1:00 p.m. – 4 p.m. (ALMOST FULL)You must REGISTER by emailing Todd





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course begins on September 28 (FULL)Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



MONROE MAKERS – free creative gathering

Thursdays from 1 – 3 — drop-in to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, October 2from 12 – 2. — painting Halloween Cat! Email Donnato register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons







FALL FEST OCTOBER 9

If you are an artist-member in our shop (or have been in the past) and would like to host a POP-UP SHOP on October 9 during the city-wide event – Fall Fest, let me know. You set up your own table outside, handle your own transactions and settle up with us at the end of the day for only 10% of your sales. No rental fee – what a deal!



Don’t forget: our Christmas Market opens OCTOBER 30!

