You’re invited to join in and add to the Loganville Legacy Lions 9/11 Memorial Table for the fallen Saturday



This Saturday, the community is invited to help Loganville TRULY pay respect to our fallen friends and family, and ALL who lost their lives on that fateful day.

The Loganville Legacy Lions Club will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Table for the Fallen at Bojangles on Hwy 78 (9/11) starting at 9:00 am. Please bring pictures, clothing, service patches, notes, and letters to YOUR fallen heroes and NYC workers (and any other memories you’d like to share) and help our community celebrate the lives, and mourn the loss, of so many of our countrymen and women.

9am- 1pm at Bojangles in Loganville.

Loganville is ONE with our fallen- and we will NEVER forget!