Obituary and funeral service: Jeffery Hamilton Vandiver, 53, of Monroe

Jeffery Hamilton Vandiver, age 53 of Monroe, passed away on July 21,

2021. He was born in Monroe on April 21, 1968 to the late Nancy

Jeffcoat Vandiver and Sanford Thompson Vandiver.

Surviving are, wife, Melissa Dailey Vandiver; sons, Dawson Vandiver and

Carson Vandiver; father, Sanford Thompson Vandiver; sister and brother

in law, Jenny and Gordon Azar; sister and brothers in law, Susan and Dennis Ellyson, Cindy and Johnny Scott, Denise and Craig Davenport, Kevin and Regina Dailey; mother in law, Bobbie Jean Adams Haney and father in law Leroy Dailey; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 24th at 11:00 AM at the

Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Walde officiating.

Interment will follow Resthaven Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook

online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com



