Alexander Hunter, of Loganville, among those to earn degrees from UNG in spring 2023

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/23/2023)– For the spring 2023 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. About 1,200 graduates participated in the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 5-6 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus.

Alexander Hunter of Loganville, GA, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

