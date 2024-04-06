Amari Rudison recognized as GSW Canes Spotlight

AMERICUS, GA (04/04/2024)– Amari Rudison of Snellville, Ga. was recently featured as a Canes Spotlight at Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) in Americus, Ga.

Canes Spotlights highlight GSW students who hold leadership roles, are involved in extracurricular activities and excel academically on campus.

Amari is a junior English major planning to graduate in Fall 2025. She serves as president of Sigma Gamma Rho and media editor for The Sou’Wester student newspaper.

Why did you choose to attend GSW?

“When I first stepped onto GSW’s campus, it was peaceful, and the people were friendly. I wanted to stay even longer after Preview Day. It was honestly the perfect school, as it was within the state, and I still had a chance to become responsible.”

Why did you choose your major, or what do you love about your major program at GSW?

“I chose English as my major because I’ve loved writing and reading for years. The courses offered here were also the highlight of my continuous passion for learning more about my major.”

What makes GSW special?

“This community is what makes GSW special. The people I have met have made my time here spectacular. I met my best friend here and several friends I will have for a lifetime.”

Tell us more about something you’re involved with on campus.

“Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. is my sorority here on campus that I’ve gotten involved with in the past year, and it has made my time here on campus worthwhile. We do so many things on campus, and we strive to help the community and keep GSW thriving.”

Who is your favorite professor or staff member and why?

“Professor Ashley Jones. Since I stepped foot on campus in my freshman year, she has been the one to guide me and help me as I navigate my college career. She’s been so supportive, and I can’t wait to take another class with her.”

What has been your greatest challenge?

“Being away from my family is the hardest thing, since I’m three hours away from home. Being away from my baby sister is the worst. I feel as if I keep missing out on the little things, but knowing I need to get my education, I think of it as something I’m doing for us and keep going.”

What is your plan after graduation?

“After I graduate, I hope to work for Disney while I strive to get an MFA in Creative Writing and my Bachelor of Science degree in Media and Entertainment.”

What advice do you have for incoming students?

“To all the incoming introverted students, try to be as social as you can. Make one friend and know that more will come. If it wasn’t for me putting myself in uncomfortable situations by being as social as I could possibly muster, I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”

If you had a time machine, when/where would you travel? Why?

“If I had a time machine, I would travel back to the day of my sister’s birth on January 6, 2017. I would go back to this day to experience the amount of excitement my family and I shared when we saw her. And the joy I had when I saw her chubby cheeks and head full of hair. She’s my constant inspiration, and I would love to experience her growing up all over again.

