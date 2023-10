LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 8, 2023) – A fire in an apartment building on Old Zion Cemetery Road last night totally destroyed one of the four apartments in the building.

According to Brett Fowler, public information officer for the City of Loganville, there were no injuries reported in the fire, but one of the four apartments in the complex is considered a total loss.

Fowler said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

