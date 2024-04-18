Apply now for the 2024 Gwinnett County Youth Police Academy

(Gwinnett County, Ga. April 18, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is announcing that it will host its annual Youth Police Academy during the months of June and July. The Youth Police Academy is a great opportunity for middle and high school students living in Gwinnett County to learn more about how police officers enforce local and state laws. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment for students to connect with the officers, learn about the department’s role in the community, and discover the different services it offer.

The program, which began in 2016, was a huge success. Students enjoyed interacting with the officers and learning about the various jobs performed by the staff.

The Youth Police Academy (YPA) is offered free of charge to all students residing in Gwinnett County who will be enrolled in 7th through 12th grades as of August 2024. To attend the YPA, each student must pass the application process and be selected.

YPA is a week-long program for middle and high school students. The program runs Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The program for Middle School students will take place from June 24 to 28, 2024, while the program for High School students will be held from July 8 to 12, 2024.

The curriculum includes both classroom and practical application. Some of the activities include:

• CPR / AED

• Emergency Vehicle Driving

• Taser Demonstration

• Crime Scene Investigations

• Accident Investigations

• Internet Safety

• Criminal Investigations

• Defensive Tactics

• Firearm Safety & Run / Hide / Fight

• Gang Awareness

• Fire Department Academy Tour

• K9 Demonstration

• Aviation

• Motorcycle Demonstration

• DUI Investigations

• SWAT / EOD

The department is accepting applications for the YPA (Youth Police Academy). The deadline to submit your application is May 3, 2024. The application packet is available in the link provided below. If you are selected to participate, you will receive a letter from the Community Affairs Section. Please make sure that the address on your application is up to date. For any further information or queries, please feel free to contact Sergeant Eric Rooks at 770.513.5119 or William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com.

Please complete the application by visiting www.GwinnettCounty.com/YPA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

