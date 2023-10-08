Arrest made in Friday’s armed robbery at Bay Creek Shell gas station

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 8, 2023) On Friday morning, there was an armed robbery at Bay Creek Shell Station. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on Social Media that nobody was injured during the commission of the crime.

By 1 p.m. the same day, a suspect had been arrested and was incarcerated at the Walton County Jail. Shakim Davis, 23, was arrested at the Bold Springs Texaco Gas station at Highway 81 and is charged with armed robbery/ robbery by intimidation and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.

Major Scott Whisnant with WCSO reported that a gun was the weapon used in the alleged robbery.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

