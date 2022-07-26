Arson reward offered for series of Molotov cocktail incidents in Gwinnett County

Business owners are encouraged to be alert

(Lawrenceville, GA., July 25, 2022) – Gwinnett County Fire Investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for a series of Molotov cocktail incidents that occurred between June 28 and July 25, 2022. A total of five incidents have been reported and are currently under active investigation.

According to Fire Investigators, each incident involves an improvised incendiary device or Molotov cocktail, containing an ignitable liquid. The incidents occurred in the general area from Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road SW to Oak Road SW in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

The fires have mainly involved grass and pine straw beds near the roadway or parking lot. So far there has not been any damage to buildings or vehicles and no injuries have been reported. Specific information to include the location of each incident is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Fire Investigators and police are encouraging residents and business owners to stay alert to their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 911.