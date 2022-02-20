As number of cases drop, Walton County School District updates COVID-19 protocols

COVID-19 has been labeled Level II Infections disease – contact tracing no longer required

Walton County, GA. – Walton County School District updated its COVID-19 protocols due to the declining number of positive COVID-19 cases locally. This decision also was made in the light of Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Gov. Kemp’s decision to make contact tracing in schools optional.

“In consultation with the DPH, COVID-19 has been labeled as a Level II Infectious Disease; therefore, WCSD will apply the same notification procedures for COVID-19 as it does other Level II illnesses like MRSA,” WCSD noted. “Beginning, February 16, WCSD will no longer conduct contact tracing, keeping in line with many other school districts across the state. Parents and staff will be notified when a cluster of three or more positive cases is confirmed in a single classroom or one athletic team within a 7-day window.”

WCSD will continue to post weekly reports of positive cases online each Friday through the end of the 2021/2022 school year on May 27. Students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to quarantine in keeping with the current DPH guidelines listed below and absences will be excused for students who test positive for COVID-19 or who choose to quarantine following an exposure.

Students/staff who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will be required to follow DPH guidelines. Currently, these guidelines state that individuals must stay home in isolation for at least 5 days. WCSD will continue to report positive laboratory-confirmed tests and close contacts to the DPH.

If the positive individual develops symptoms, then they may return to work/school when at least 5 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, and at least 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing drugs, and symptoms have improved.

If the positive person never develops any symptoms, then isolation may be discontinued when at least 5 days have passed since the positive laboratory test and there are still no symptoms.

If the person chooses to leave isolation after 5 days, the CDC and DPH recommend that the person wear a well-fitting mask for the remainder of 10 days.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 have again decreased significantly in the Walton County School District this week. Positive cases for the school dropped from 22 last week to just 4 for the week Feb. 11 – 17, 2022. This is 0.02 % of the 16,212 individuals at the school. The first week that schools returned following the Christmas break, 213 positive cases were reported.

Below is the report for the week of Feb. 11 – 17, 2022. for WCSD .All reports can be accessed for convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData

Cases at Social City Schools were down to 1 or .04 % of the school population for the week ending Feb. 18, 2022. This is down from the 2 reported last week. Click or tap on the link below for additional information.https://drive.google.com/…/14NU811guNwIyqdTlnpJ…/view…