Austin Seidel among UNG’s 22 Distinguished Military Students

DAHLONEGA, GA (10/03/2023)– A total of 22 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets earned Distinguished Military Student (DMS) status for the 2023-24 academic year. The cadets were formally recognized at the DMS dinner and review the weekend of Sept. 22-24.

“It is my honor to recognize the 22 ROTC Distinguished Military Student awardees for the academic year 2024. With grit and focus, these cadets have consistently exceeded the standard, while being immersed in a cohort of superb cadets in the Boar’s Head Brigade,” Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG’s professor of military science, said. “Their focus endured through COVID, the challenges of remote learning and culminated with their performance during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox this summer.”

A DMS is required to possess outstanding qualities of leadership, have exhibited an aptitude for military service, attained a military science standing in the upper third of the ROTC class and the professor of military science order-of-merit list, and have completed Cadet Summer Training. Cadets must also attain an overall standing in the upper half of their university or college class.

This year’s DMS honorees are: Carson Ash, Laurana Bradley, Brandon Dubois, Ethan Farmer, Thomas Frazier, Robbie Griffin, Nicholas Haley, Nicholas Hammesfahr, Ryan Jardin, Zoe Kinzie, Jacob Lyons, Benjamin McKey, Andrea Mierisch, Yakir Mufson, Selena Paniagua, Hyunbean Park, Nathaniel Poteat, Maximilian Proels, Jack Rainbow, Bentlee Roberson, Austin Seidel, Adam Sisson.

Seidel is from Loganville, GA.

Kinzie is a senior who is pursuing a degree in criminal justice. She serves as Bravo Company commander. The role helps her get to know cadets from a variety of backgrounds, and this distinction was a part of her plans at UNG.

“The community we have here makes UNG so unique and so well-known among other schools,” Kinzie said. “So, to me being a DMS means reaching the goals I have set for myself in physical and academic excellence. It’s great to have so many DMS this year and to be surrounded by peers who are so hard-working and dedicated.”

Park, a senior pursuing a degree in international affairs and minoring in Russian, plans to commission upon graduating in May 2024. His favorite part about time in the corps is the purpose it gives him being a first-generation immigrant. He is grateful for the title of DMS, crediting the achievement to mentors retired Lt.Col. Wesley Pirkle, director of global military programs, and retired Sgt. Maj. Terry Baumann, assistant director of global military programs.

“I feel immense gratitude to be selected as a DMS. My cadet experience at UNG has been both rewarding and challenging, requiring me to overcome numerous adversities. I want to make sure these great mentors of mine get recognized because I know I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t learned from their mentorship,” Park said.

