Back to School Bash in Loganville Saturday, July 24, at Elevation Point Church

Elevation Point church in Loganville will be having a back to school bash from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church located at 3977 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. Free backpacks, filled with school supplies, will be given away.

Meri FitzHenry, director of family ministries and children’s pastor for Elevation Point church said there is a limited supply, first come first served.

“The child must be present to receive backpacks,” FitzHenry said.

There also will be food, games and inflatables for a fun time as children enjoy the last days of the 2021 summer vacation. Click or tap on this link for more information.