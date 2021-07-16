Backpacks ‘n BBQ Giveaway Cookout Saturday, July 24, at Matthews Park

There will be a free Backpacks n’ BBQ book bag and school supplies giveaway at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2024 at Matthews Park in Monroe. There will be free school supplies and 100 backpacks.

DJ Enigma will be on hand and there also will be free hot food on site by Thompkins Smoker Grill and a Jump House. There also will be voter registration sponsored by Walton Tomorrow, the Economic Justice Coalition and Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda.

Matthew’s Park is located at 1016 E Marable St. in Monroe.