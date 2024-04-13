Barrelle Roofing is soliciting applicants for its annual scholarship for 2024

As has been the case for the past several years, Barrelle Roofing, Inc.,, headquartered in Walton County, is offering a scholarship to local graduating seniors.

The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Walton County seniors to pursue their post high school graduate plans. One student will be selected for this scholarship and will receive a $1000.00 scholarship to be used during their first year of study. This scholarship is not awarded just on the basis of academic merit and/or economic need. Every Walton County senior is encouraged to apply.

Please submit the application no later than: Wednesday, May 8th 2024. The scholarship will be awarded on: Friday, May 10th, 2024.

You may mail or drop off your application to the Barrelle Roofing corporate office located at: 147 Lee Byrd Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Details necessary for the application are included below.

