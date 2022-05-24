Barrow County, Ga. has several open job postings

Barrow County, Ga. has several current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Barrow County career website on May 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Full Time – $52,892.00 – $79,338.00 Annually

Category: Water Treatment

Department: Public Works

This is a supervisory position with significant administrative responsibilities for planning and delivering department services, responding to emergency situations, and to provide staff guidance/direction from the Utility Manager. Requirements include evening and weekend hours and response to emergency situations. The Assistant Utility Manager will assist and implement department programs, including but not limited to: job and safety training, OSHA compliance, annual budget preparation, representation to outside agencies and customers, prepare reports, employee development, manage work flow systems and project prioritization and recommendations. Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – $38,464.00 – $57,695.00 Annually

Category: Code Enforcement / Planning and Development

Department: Planning & Community Development

This position is responsible for the enforcement of local codes and ordinances and erosion control inspections for development permits. Posted 2 weeks ago

Full Time – $33,222.00 – $49,834.00 Annually

Category: 911 Telecommunications

Department: Emergency Services

This position is responsible for assisting in the dispatch of emergency services. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. The grade for this position is 12. Posted more than 30 days ago

Part Time

Category: Elections

Department: Elections & Voter Registration

A general election day worker fills a variety of roles within the polling location on Election Day, including but not limited to: assist with setting up the polling location, assuring applications to vote are accurately completed, verifying the voter’s identity, issuing correct ballots, helping the voter with the voting process, assuring voter secrecy is maintained, referring to the Manager when an unusual situation arises, providing excellent customer service, and providing accurate information and helping voters. After voting has ended, workers assist in repacking all posters, signs and equipment (if required). Every worker is required to stay until dismissed by the Poll Manager. $175… Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – $27,896.00 Annually

Category: Public Works

Department: Public Works

This position is responsible for operating a variety of construction and maintenance equipment necessary for the accomplishment of various road, bridge and drainage system maintenance and repair projects. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. The grade for this position is 10. Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – $42,984.00 – $65,770.00 Annually

Category: Fire & EMS / EMS

Department: Emergency Services

This position is responsible for responding to emergency scenes to perform fire suppression, emergency medical, rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, and other emergency services duties. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. In order to qualify for this position, the following certifications MUST BE attached to the application (if certifications are not attached, you will be disqualified from the hiring process until documentation can be provided) ; NPQ FFII Certification Georgia FF Certification NPQ Hazardous Materials… Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – $30,203.00 – $45,305.00 Annually

Category: Public Works

Department: Public Works

This position is responsible for operating a variety of heavy road maintenance and construction equipment. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – Depends on Qualifications

Category: Attorney

Department: Superior Court

The purpose of this classification is to provide research, legal counsel, and advice to judges for their rulings in civil and criminal cases. This classification is distinguished from Judicial Law Clerks in that incumbents in this position serve in long-term assignments for all the Superior Court Judges and provide training, direction and supervision to Law Clerks in the Superior Court. Salary Range: $56,335 – $85,956 Posted 3 weeks ago | Continuous

Part Time – $14.93 Hourly

Category: Building Maintenance

Department: Public Works

This position is responsible for necessary repairs and maintenance of county buildings and grounds. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. Posted more than 30 days ago | Continuous

Part Time – $10.24 Hourly

Category: Building Maintenance / Parks and Recreation / Maintenance

Department: Leisure Services

This position is responsible for overseeing athletic programs, events and facilities.

Part Time – $12.74 Hourly

Category: Facility Management / Parks and Recreation / Maintenance

Department: Leisure Services

This position is responsible for the maintenance of parks facilities and grounds. Posted more than 30 days ago

Full Time – $26,441.00 Annually

Category: Public Works

Department: Public Works

This position is responsible for operating a variety of construction and maintenance equipment necessary for the accomplishment of various road, bridge and drainage system maintenance and repair projects. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace. The grade for this position is 9. Posted more than 30 days ago | Continuous

Full Time – $23,757.00 – $35,635.00 Annually

Category: Recreation

Department: Leisure Services

This position is responsible for operating a van to transport clients. Posted 4 weeks ago

Full Time – $34,558.00 – $51,837.00 Annually

Category: Water Treatment / Wastewater

Department: Public Works

This position performs technical duties in support of the operation and maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. This job is a safety sensitive position that will require a pre-employment drug test and subsequent random drug and alcohol testing in accordance with Barrow County Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace.