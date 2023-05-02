Barrow County Traffic update: SR 11 / 316 traffic shift rescheduled to May 6

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractor G.P.’s Enterprises has completed nightly lane closures that were scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, through Saturday evening, April 30, 2023 for night paving operation to construct temporary shoulder and right lane for staging detour. The anticipated traffic shift on SR 11 including intersection of SR 316 has been rescheduled to the following Saturday, May 6, due to forecasted rain.

WHEN: The traffic shift wlll occur on May 6, 2023 weather permitting.

WHERE: . This operation will impact northbound and southbound traffic on SR 11,

HOW: Police officers east and westbound on SR 316. There will be a flagging operation, striping signs and portable message board for stage detour traffic shift on SR 11/SR 316.

Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

