Blue’s Brothers and Doug Jones at Hot Rod’s Diner Cruise-In benefit on Saturday

Dwayne Rowe, performing as half of the ‘Blues Brothers’ duo and also solo as Jerry Lee Lewis, will be sharing his musical talent at Saturday’s Cruise In at Hot Rod’s Diner in Social Circle on Saturday. It is the first Cruise in at Hot Rod’s Diner in two years. It will also be a show of support for Rowe who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. Since he has no health insurance, donations will be accepted to help he and his family through this battle. You can also make contributions through the GoFundMe Account.

Doug Jones also will be performing his ‘Tribute to Elvis’ show and they will have give aways and door prizes as well. The kitchen will be fully staffed and the patio will be open

This will be from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, 11, 2022. Hot Rod’s Diner is located at 294 N Cherokee Road in Social Circle.