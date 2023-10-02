Body of missing Brookhaven woman found in Gwinnett County Sunday

Her boyfriend has been arrested in connection and charged in the death

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Oct. 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that the body of Aimee Lafakis, 48, of Brookhaven, was located near Turkey Crossing and Harbins Circle in Dacula on Sunday afternoon. The body was located after GCPD was called in at about 4 p.m. yesterday by Brookhaven Police Department to assist in a missing person report of Lafakis.

Gwinnett County Homicide detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the area following the location of the body and an arrest has been made in connection with her death.

“The suspect in this case, Brandon Wineinger (Aimee’s boyfriend), was arrested by Brookhaven Police and is currently incarcerated in Dekalb County Jail for False Statements, Tampering with Evidence, Kidnapping, and Burglary,” GCPD reported in a press release. “Gwinnett County detectives have interviewed Brandon and charged him with Concealing the Death of Another. The investigation is still active, and the cause of death is still being investigated.”

Police say additional charges could be forthcoming.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

