Breaking: 14-year-old sought in shooting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 28, 2023) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a shooting in Walton County allegedly involving a 14-year-old suspect.

According to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer for Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with WCSO responded to a shooting at 2410 Youth Monroe Road on Friday, May 23, 2023.

“It was discovered that a single victim, Terry Carter, had already been transported to the hospital,” Whisnant said. “An arrest warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old juvenile in the matter. Carter is still hospitalized in serious condition.”

Whisnant said anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to speak with assigned investigators.