Breaking: 16-year-old arrested in double homicide in Snellville area of Gwinnett County

Photo Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 21, 2022, officers from the GCPD South Precinct responded to a person shot call on Lake Dr. in the unincorporated Snellville area of Gwinnett County. Officers arrived to find two males dead from gunshot wounds. The homicide unit and crime scene investigations was called in to investigate and Dempsey has subsequently been arrested.

If anyone has any further information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 220059103