WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 24, 20220 – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Youth Monroe just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig Leage said one vehicle had overturn and there were two minor injuries reported.

Both east and west bound lanes did have one lane open each and the traffic was moving well.