Breaking: 23-year-old Loganville woman killed walking on Highway 81 in Loganville overnight

Officials in Loganville are reporting that a Loganville woman was killed by a vehicle while she was walking on Highway 81 in the early hours of this morning, March 28, 2021.

Robbie Schwarz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, reported that just after 2 a.m. this morning Loganville Police Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit on Highway 81 at Tim Knight Road.

“Initial reports are that Melissa Roopnarine, 23, of Loganville, was walking in the southbound lane of the highway when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” Schwartz said.

The case remains an active investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit but Schwartz said no charges on the driver are anticipated at the moment.