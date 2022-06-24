Breaking: Air ambulance en route to Monroe for toddler bitten by a dog

Injuries are critical but not believed to be life threatening

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 23, 2022) – A landing zone has been established at Lighthouse World Outreach Center for an air ambulance to transport a dog bite victim to a trauma center for treatment.

“Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a toddler bitten by a dog on Bryson Trail southeast of Monroe,” WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said. “The child’s injuries are reported as critical, but aren’t believed to be life threatening.”

