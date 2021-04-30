Breaking: Apartment fire in Monroe displaces 3 adults

Photo credit: Melanie Ann Jackson

A fire in an apartment on Davis Street in Monroe around the lunchtime hour Friday resulted in three adults being displaced. According to Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes, Monroe Fire Department and Walton Fire responded to a structure fire at 623 B Davis Street.

“Personnel were able to confine the fire to the room of origin. Three adults were displaced from the apartment of origin, no other apartments were affected,” Dykes said. “The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced.”

Dykes said an investigator is en route to determine the cause and origin.