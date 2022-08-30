Breaking: Argument leads to fatal shooting of a Loganville man

Contributed photo

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., August 30, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that an argument on Saturday in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County led to the shooting death of a Loganville man.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 27, 2022 Gwinnett Police Bay Creek officers were dispatched to a call regarding a person shot in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Cir in Loganville. They arrived to find one man, Daniel Covington, 31, of Loganville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he subsequently died.

Kendell Evans, 23, of Lithonia, was on the scene when officers arrived.

“He cooperated with the investigation and said that he had just arrived at the location to attend a family event when Covington approached him and engaged in a verbal argument with him. Covington challenged Evans to a physical fight which Evans refused. Evans retreated and attempted to get away from Covington, but Covington pursued him. Evans believed that Covington was armed and was going to shoot him. Evans said he shot Covington to protect himself from being shot. There was evidence located on scene that corroborated Evans’ statements,” GCPD public information officer Sgt. J.R. Richter said in the press release.

The investigation is currently active and at this time no charges have been filed.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 220069696