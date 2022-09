WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 26, 2022) -At 2 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports two patients. One entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. The injuries are not life threatening.

The roadway is currently closed at Hillview Drive. Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.