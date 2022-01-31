Breaking – child, 9, accidentally shoots another child, 7, while in a vehicle at a Snellville restaurant

Child was conscious and alter when transported to the hospital

SNELLVILLE, GA – Snellville Police Department is reporting that a 9-year-old child accidentally shot a 7-year-old while in a vehicle at the Chipotle Restaurant in Snellville. SPD reported on social media that the incident took place while the adult went into the restaurant to pick up food. The child was conscious and alert when being transported to the hospital.

SPD said no additional details that can be released at this time.