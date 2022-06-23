Breaking: Crews respond to overnight fire at the landfill in Monroe

Fire at the Waste Management C & D landfill on June 23, 2022. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 23, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Waste Management C & D landfill at 75 Hwy 78 in Monroe, near the Walton-Oconee county line.

“The fire was reported at 12:37 am by a passerby. Fire department personnel conducted fire fighting operations using master streams to knock the fire down. Heavy equipment operators were brought in by the landfill company to cover the fire with fresh dirt. Runoff from the fire was contained,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said.

League said Georgia EPD has been notified and responded to the scene.

“The combined operations of the fire department and the landfill company controlled the fire by 4:00 am,” League said.

More information will follow.

