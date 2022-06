Residents asked to evacuate the area

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (June 1, 2022) The City of Social Circle at 12:02 p.m. reported a critical gas leak at the Spring Street and Cedar Street intersection. Residents are asked to please evacuate the area and anyone planning to traveling to or through Social Circle tostay away from this area for their safety.

Crews are on scene working to contain the leak. The City will provide updates as available.