Breaking: Driver receives critical injuries in single vehicle crash in Walton County Tuesday night

WALTON COUNTY, GA (OCT. 3, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash on Troy Smith Road near Aniki Bee Drive at 7:34 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“The driver of the car lost control and struck a power pole before ending up in the woods off the roadway,” WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said. “The victim was entrapped, and had to be extricated by Firefighters.”

League said the driver was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital by Walton EMS with critical injuries.”

Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

