Breaking: Gwinnett County man, 19, arrested in stabbing of his 4-year-old nephew

Victim is currently in stable condition

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Sept. 25, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department have arrested a Anatolii Balesta, 19, in the stabbing of his 4-year-old nephew.

According to a press release from GCPD, at 8 a.m. officers responded to an injured child call on Lewis Ridge Circle, Lawrenceville. Officers arrived to find a 4-year-child with a stab wound to his abdomen. Balesta was still in the residence when police arrived and was quickly identified as the suspect. He was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the 1st degree.

Detectives believe narcotics to be the reason for the attack, but the investigation is ongoing. The 4-year-old was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0077631