Breaking: Head-on collision shuts down Hwy 81 at Meridian Park on Friday afternoon

Elderly passenger in one of the vehicle receives serious injuries

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 12, 2024) – First responders from the Loganville Police and and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 81 in front of Meridian Park at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to Loganville officials.

“The two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the roadway being shut down for an extended period of time. Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries,” Loganville public information officer Brett Fowler said. “However, an elderly passenger in one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

Fowler said he LPD Accident Investigation Unit has been called in to investigate the crash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

