Breaking: House fire displaces four in Walton County Saturday

Fire on Riverglen Walk north of Loganville on June 29, 2024 that displaced two adults and two teenagers. Photo courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 29, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a working house fire on Riverglen Walk north of Loganville on Saturday afternoon. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the fire caused major damage to the home.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the house heavily involved with most of the fire on the second floor and in the attic. The fire has displaced 2 adults, and 2 teenagers,” League said. “They are staying with family and friends.”

League said the cause of the fire has not been released yet but it is suspected to be accidental in origin.

