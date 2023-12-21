Breaking: Hwy 20 shut down at Thompson Road due to 4-vehicle crash with multiple injuries

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 20, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that WCFR is on the scene of a 4-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 20 at Thompson Road.

“Ga Hwy 20 is shut down. Multiple injuries are reported,” League said.

Avoid the area! League said the road is shut down in both directions at the intersection. Detours have not yet been established. The roadway is expected to be shut down for about an hour at least. Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash scene.

