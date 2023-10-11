Breaking: Loganville man, 46, arrested following SWAT incident in Gwinnett County Wednesday

LOGANVILLE, GA (OCT. 11, 2023) – Loganville public information officer, Brett Fowler, said that Noble R. Washington, 46, of Loganville, was arrested following a standoff with Gwinnett County SWAT Wednesday morning.

“Late this morning, a Loganville police officer received an alert on his tag reader of a stolen vehicle out of Loganville,” Fowler said, adding that Gwinnett Police responded to Washington’s arrest when his residence came in as a Compton Woods Drive address in the unincorporated area of Loganville in Gwinnett County. “Gwinnett Police responded to the residence where two females fled while the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit.”

Fowler said the the situation resulted in a SWAT standoff between GCPD and the suspect.

“Warrants were obtained and entry made to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was apprehended and transported to a local hospital due to him complaining of chest pain. Charges for the suspect include felony theft by conversion in Walton County and multiple felony warrants in Henry County,” Fowler said.

Gwinnett County referred any information on the case to LPD as any charges will come from them.

