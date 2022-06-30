Breaking: Madison closed at Vine Street due to crash

06/30/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

MONROE, GA – (June 30, 2022) – City of Monroe Police and Fire Departments are working a crash near Vine Street in Monroe. MFD Chief Andrew Dykes said at 9:35 a.m. that currently Madison Avenue is closed at Vine Street.

Avoid the area.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply