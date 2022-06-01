Breaking: Male customer transported to Gwinnett Medical after accidental gunshot discharge

Gun accidentally discharged while customer was in vehicle at Tire Depot in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 1, 2022) – A male customer was transported to Gwinnett Medical from the Tire Depot in Loganville Wednesday with a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said the customer was transported to the hospital after his gun accidentally discharged, hitting him in the leg. Schwartz said this happened while the customer was inside his vehicle.