Breaking: Monroe man arrested Friday on child pornography charges

MONROE, GA (Aug. 26, 2022) – City of Monroe Police Department reports that a 44-year-old Monroe man has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

According to a press release from MPD, on Friday, Aug. 26, investigators with the Monroe Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) conducted a search warrant in the 800 block of Stewart Court after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children database.

“Jason Bradley Hood, 44, of Monroe, was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Police investigators confiscated numerous cell phones and other electronic devices from the residence. This is an active investigation, and more charges could be filed. The Monroe Police Department would like to thank the GBI for their assistance,” MPD Capt. Brent Davis said in the press release. “The Monroe Police Department will continue working diligently with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and in partnership with any federal, state, or local law enforcement agency to investigate those engaging in internet crimes against children.”