Breaking: Monroe woman arrested in previously unsolved fatal pedestrian hit and run in Winder

Investigation and surveillance cameras led to the identification of the vehicle and tag number

BARROW COUNTY, (Aug. 26, 2022) – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Monroe woman in the Aug. 21, 2022 hit and run death of a pedestrian on Georgia Highway 211. The BCSO report that on Aug. 24, Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe was arrested at her home without incident and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. Jones is charged with Hit and Run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.

According to a BCSO press release, at about 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 21, deputies responded to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way following the report of a white male lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road. The victim, Paul Duncan, 52, of Buford was pronounced dead on the scene. After “tedious and painstaking work” reviewing camera footage from local homes and businesses, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved and pinpoint the time of the accident, as well as obtain the vehicle’s tag number.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith acknowledged the assistance of the Winder Police Department and deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” Smith said.

The investigation into this case is continuing. Questions may be directed to Sheriff Jud Smith at jud.smith@barrowsheriff.com or (770) 307-3081.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.