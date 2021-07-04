Breaking: Motorcyclist life-flighted from Social Circle Friday night after a motorcycle crash

A single vehicle motorcycle crash in Social Circle last night, July 2, 2021, resulted in a Covington man being life-flighted to a trauma hospital. He reportedly received serious injuries.

Cpl. Cal Barton, Asst. Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 in Walton County, said Bryan Rutledge, 50, of Covington was riding his 2021 Harley Davidson west on Hightower Trail when he lost control while negotiating a curvel.

“He traveled off the right shoulder, struck a culvert and overturned,” Barton said.