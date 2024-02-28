Breaking: MPD confirm that the body located has been identified as the missing man, John Brock

While there is no indication of foul play, the investigation continues

MONROE, GA (Feb. 28, 2024) – City of Monroe Police Department has confirmed that the body located this morning near Highway 78 and Unisia Drive is that of the missing man, John Hardwick Brock.

According to a press release, police report that the disappearance of Brock reported on Feb. 19, has been under investigation and video surveillance showed Brock entering a passenger vehicle at a local convenience store before he was reported missing. That person was subsequently located and interviewed, which led them to the Walton Truck Stop to review the video cameras. There they learned that he had been at the truck stop and was last seen walking towards Highway 78 and Unisia Drive. This information sparked a grid search at which time they found the body hidden from view in a small ravine at the corner of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive.

“Preliminary investigations suggest no signs of foul play; however the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death are currently under investigation. The Monroe Police Department is working diligently with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in processing the scene, gathering information, and determining the cause of death,” MPD noted on social media. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.”

Anybody with information concerning this incident is asked to contact MPD at 770-267-7576.

MONROE, GA (Feb. 28, 2024) – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that the City of Monroe Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working the scene of a body found in a ditch alongside Highway 78 near the Walton Truck Stop.

Witnesses are reporting the large police presence and the coroner and GBI on the scene near the Waffle House on Highway 78 East. No other information is available at this time until next of kin are notified.

