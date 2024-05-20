Breaking: Multiple incidents requiring first responders is backing up traffic in Walnut Grove

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 20, 2024) At 1:25 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue officials report that multiple calls are requiring service in the City of Walnut Grove is backing up traffic and causing delays. The roads, however, remain open.

“Two vehicle crash on Hwy 138 at Hwy 81, injuries reported. A secondary two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 south of Hwy 138, 1 minor injury reported and a medical call on Hwy 138 west of Hwy 81,” WCFR Chief Craig League said.

