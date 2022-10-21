Breaking: Overnight fire injures 1 firefighter and displaces family of 5 in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – One firefighter from Walton County Fire Rescue received minor injuries in an overnight fire at 4285 Eddie Byrd Lane. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident happened when WCFR was assisting Loganville Fire Department on a house fire in the 4200 block of Eddie Byrd Lane in the city of Loganville, at 2:29 a.m. this morning.

“The firefighter was treated for a minor burn at Piedmont Walton,” League said.

City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the fire reportedly originated in a vehicle in the driveway and by the time fire personnel arrived, the fire had spread to the residence.

“Family of five were displaced by the fire,” Schwartz said. “The cause is currently under investigation.”