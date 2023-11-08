Breaking: Patient being life flighted following single vehicle crash in Walnut Grove

Air Ambulance is airlifting patient from the property of Walnut Grove High School

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 7, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that WCFR personnel are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Guthrie Cemetery Road near Guthrie Crossing Drive.

“One patient critical injuries. The patient is being life flighted by air ambulance from Walnut Grove High School,” League said.

We will update with any further details when they become available.

