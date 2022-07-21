Breaking: President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

This morning, the White House press secretary released a statement informing the nation that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence,” the White House released in a statement.

It was also announced that he will work in isolation until he tests negative, at which time he will return to in-person work. The White house will provide daily updates on the President’s status. His last negative test before testing positive on Thursday was Tuesday.



“Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel,” the statement read.